Who won the 2022 women’s singles title at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon women’s singles draw begins on Monday, July 3, with all eyes on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she goes for her first title at the tournament. Before the 128 players take the grass courts, though, we take a look back at last year’s tournament.

Who won at Wimbledon in 2022?

Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets last year to take home the trophy. She was the 17th-seeded woman in the tournament, and Jabeur was set at No. 3. The win marked her first Grand Slam victory.

Rybakina also defeated the higher-seeded Simona Halep in the semifinals. Swiatek was shockingly upset by Alize Cornet in the third round last year.

This year, Swiatek opens as the favorite and top seed, installed at +360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rybakina follows close behind at +425 and is the No. 3 seed. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka comes in at +500.