Who won the 2022 men’s singles title at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon men’s draw begins with 128 competitors vying for the grass title on Monday, July 3. Before the tournament starts up, we take a look back at last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Who won at Wimbledon last year?

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets in the final to win his fourth Wimbledon title in a row last year. Djokovic has won at Wimbledon a total of seven times — in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 (the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID).

He enters as the second seed this year behind World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Despite not sitting in the top spot, Djokovic is the favorite to win again this year, sitting at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook for what would be his fifth title in a row and eighth overall. Alcaraz follows at +350.

To reach the finals, Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in a dramatic quarterfinal and beat Cameron Norrie in the semifinal round.