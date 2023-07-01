 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D’Angelo Russell signs two-year, $37 million deal with Lakers in free agency

The point guard returns to LA.

By DKNation Staff
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
D’Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing point guard D’Angelo Russell back to the team on a two-year deal worth $37 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Russell was a big trade deadline pickup for the Lakers and will return as one of the prominent guards in the rotation. The deal includes a player option, so there’s a chance for Russell to get back into free agency next summer.

Russell played 54 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season before getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. His numbers were virtually the same between both teams, averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game in 71 total games. All of those marks are in line with his career averages.

We’ll see how Russell fits in a backcourt rotation that also includes free agent signing Gabe Vincent and draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

