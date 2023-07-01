Russell Westbrook signs 2-year, $8M deal with Clippers in free agency

Russell Westbrook is returning to Los Angeles.

The free agent point guard re-upped with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $8 million pact with a player option in the second season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ycN4Mc6G1I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Westbrook started his season with the Los Angeles Lakers but was subsequently released due to some struggles. He was the scapegoat, but this pairing was never going to work. He then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and had a career renaissance, and looked like his younger self. The veteran played well enough to get a deal after his tenure with the Lakers ended so poorly.

With the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. When playing with the Clippers had similar numbers with 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. The numbers were comparable, but when looking at his on-court performance, he was a completely different person. His energy was better, and he was making plays for others. That was more impressive when you look at the Clippers roster and the injuries they battled.