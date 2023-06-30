Report: Wizards trade Monte Morris to Pistons for future second-round pick

The Washington Wizards are trading point guard Monte Morris to the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania. The Pistons are sending a future second-round pick back to the Wizards in the deal. Morris was on an expiring deal and the move does free up some salary for Washington this season. The Pistons are adding some competent veterans behind their youngsters in the backcourt.

Wizards are trading guard Monte Morris to the Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Morris was a solid presence for the Wizards last season, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game as a starter. He also shot 48% from the floor and 38.2% from deep, so the efficiency is there. The Pistons likely won’t start him ahead of Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey, but Detroit is signaling it is ready to at least push the bottom of the Eastern Conference when it comes to the play-in tournament. The Pistons have added Joe Harris and Morris as veterans in trades, and both will have a solid role in this team.