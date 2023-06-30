 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick Rose agrees to two-year deal worth $6.5 million with Grizzlies in free agency

Rose will likely have an immediate role in Memphis.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat
Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks warms up before the game Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 8, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Point guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s a two-year deal for Rose. Per Shams Charania, Rose is earning $6.5 million in the deal over two seasons. He’s likely to have an immediate role with the Grizzlies, who are thin at the guard position for the first 25 games due to Ja Morant’s suspension and Tyus Jones being traded.

Rose will likely come in as the backup point guard behind Marcus Smart until Morant returns to the floor but he’s really being brought in as a mentor. He’s an ideal candidate to walk Morant through superstardom, especially since Rose has seen it come and go for him personally. He’ll have a strong effect on Morant given his background and status as a former No. 1 pick, so overall this is a strong signing for the Grizzlies. We’ll see how much Rose has left in the tank in what could be the last stop of his career.

