NBA free agency grades: Analysis, reaction for biggest signings on Day 1

It’s been a busy opening day in NBA free agency, with most of the big names on the market being brought back to their incumbent teams within the first few hours of the signing period. We’re handing out some early grades for the biggest signings of the day, along with a quick reaction to the move.

Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks: B

The Mavericks didn’t really have an option when it came to Irving. They traded for the guard at the deadline and were essentially forced to double down on their move. The Irving-Luka Doncic pairing provided mixed results but maybe there’s a chance the duo can click with a full offseason. Irving tried to gain some leverage by essentially faking meetings with other teams, and the Mavs ultimately still gave him a big deal.

Khris Middleton re-signs with Bucks: A

Middleton was never really a threat to leave Milwaukee even though he opted out of his deal. The long-term security is important for him, especially since he’s having some knee issues of late. The Bucks are banking on him staying healthy to keep this championship window open, and the price point isn’t too high for a player who has largely determined Milwaukee’s outcomes in big games.

Lakers sign Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince: A

Snagging Vincent from the Heat on an affordable deal was the biggest surprise on Day 1, but the Lakers have done some good work early to avoid tension. Hachimura’s price point might seem a bit high, but the forward has some upside and will likely take on a bigger role. Prince and Reddish are solid filler plays during the regular season. The last domino for LA is Austin Reaves, who is a restricted free agent. So far, it’s been a good offseason for the Lakers.

Rockets give Fred VanVleet a max deal: C

Just because you have cap space, that doesn’t mean you have to spend the money. The Rockets are in a rebuild and that rebuild took another odd turn with the team giving VanVleet a three-year, $130 million deal. The guard will eventually get back to his strong shooting ways after a random down year, but he’s not going to move the needle unless Houston’s young players show improvement. It’s an interesting decision for the Rockets, who would likely want Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. to keep seeing the ball more. Houston still has more cap space to add players but this is a perplexing decision.

Jerami Grant re-signs with Trail Blazers: B

I’m happy for Grant, who secures a massive payday after constantly playing above his contracts during his NBA career. He’s a versatile forward who fits well in Portland’s system, but he’s not going to be able to handle bigger interior players defensively. The Blazers are seemingly attempting to run things back, which isn’t the best way to keep Damian Lillard happy. Grant doesn’t hurt the team but the price point is inflated for the Blazers and his fit with Jusuf Nurkic is clunky. It’s just not a signing that gets Portland fans excited.

Jakob Poeltl returns to Raptors: B-

In one sense, the Raptors bring back their trade deadline acquisition so they don’t completely lose him for nothing. However, the price point is a bit concerning. Toronto had a clean cap sheet going forward and had an opportunity to make a clean pivot if needed. Poeltl’s deal hampers that a bit, although his fit with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes should be a good one. We’ll see if Poeltl can take some steps offensively to pay off on this contract.

Kyle Kuzma re-signs with Wizards: C+

Kuzma was going to get a lot of money in the open market, so the contract itself isn’t terrible given what the price point was going to be. The problem is where the Wizards are at as a franchise. The rebuild has just begun, and Kuzma is not exactly the type of player who is going to move the needle for that group. Jordan Poole is a high-usage player who will command shots too, which slightly cuts into Kuzma’s offensive opportunities. He will be a bright spot for Wizards fans during this rebuild, but he’s not going to do much beyond that.

Draymond Green re-signs with Warriors: A

This was always the most likely outcome for Green, who was basically a lock to come back to Golden State after the team traded Poole for Chris Paul. It’s a good contract for the Warriors too, as they save on luxury tax payments in the first year. Green and the other Warriors veterans have reportedly been increasingly vocal about making the most of the end of their careers. Coming back allows him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to finish out their careers in Golden State in style.