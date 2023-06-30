 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Herb Jones signs four-year, $54 million deal with Pelicans

The versatile wing player is going to stay in New Orleans.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament
Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a game at the Smoothie King Center on April 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back small forward Herb Jones on a four-year, $54 million deal. The team and player mutually agreed to seek a long-term solution after the Pelicans declined Jones’ team option and it has resulted in a big payday for Jones.

The Pelicans are hoping health will be on their side at some point, specifically with Zion Williamson. Locking up a player like Jones, who can defend multiple positions while also offering support as a rebounder, is key. The Pelicans could’ve kept him for a much lower number on his team option, but there could’ve been some tension in the aftermath of that path. The team chose to negotiate a long-term deal instead.

If Jones can improve as a perimeter shooter, this will be a tremendous contract for the Pelicans. We’ll see if Jones can have a bigger role in New Orleans next season after securing this deal.

