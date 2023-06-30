Herb Jones signs four-year, $54 million deal with Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back small forward Herb Jones on a four-year, $54 million deal. The team and player mutually agreed to seek a long-term solution after the Pelicans declined Jones’ team option and it has resulted in a big payday for Jones.

ESPN Reporting with @_andrew_lopez: Free agent F Herb Jones has agreed on a new four-year, $54M deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Jones declined his option to sign a long-term deal with Pels. pic.twitter.com/7r0r212hWZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Pelicans are hoping health will be on their side at some point, specifically with Zion Williamson. Locking up a player like Jones, who can defend multiple positions while also offering support as a rebounder, is key. The Pelicans could’ve kept him for a much lower number on his team option, but there could’ve been some tension in the aftermath of that path. The team chose to negotiate a long-term deal instead.

If Jones can improve as a perimeter shooter, this will be a tremendous contract for the Pelicans. We’ll see if Jones can have a bigger role in New Orleans next season after securing this deal.