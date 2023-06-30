 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taurean Prince signs one-year, $4.5 million deal with Lakers in free agency

Prince is a capable wing player who can help the Lakers defensively.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a free throw during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on April 23, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Taurean Prince to a one-year, $4.5 million deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Prince projects as a capable rotation player on the wing who can help the Lakers tremendously on the defensive end.

Another area where Prince has been consistent over the last few seasons has been three-point shooting, something the Lakers will need around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Prince shot 37% or better from deep in each of the last three seasons, and he should see slightly more attempts in LA.

For the Lakers, this represents a change in plans once they were priced out of the market for an impact player along the lines of Bruce Brown, Brook Lopez or Max Strus. We’ll see what other additions they make around James and Davis, but Prince is a solid pickup on a one-year deal and should be a regular in the rotation.

