Report: Heat emerge as suitor for James Harden as guard seeks trade from 76ers

The Miami Heat have emerged as a suitor for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, according to Shams Charania. The Clippers remain a threat to sign Harden, but it looks like the Knicks and Rockets might not actually be in the running for the guard. It’ll likely come down to LA or Miami.

The Heat have been linked to several prominent point guards this summer after a surprising run to the 2023 NBA Finals. Miami was expected to be the top contender for Damian Lillard, but the Trail Blazers guard appears content to remain in Portland. Kyrie Irving is also a target for Miami, and now Harden has become available for the Heat to pursue as well.

There were reports of Miami engaging with the Rockets when Harden wanted out from Houston and eventually went to the Brooklyn Nets. Tyler Herro was reportedly the sticking point in those discussions, and the 76ers will certainly want him to be included in a Harden deal. The Heat might not budge on Herro, who missed out on the postseason due to a fractured hand. Miami also has its own free agents to sign with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Could there be a double sign-and-trade involving those two players and Harden?

It’s hard to see the 76ers accept a deal without getting Herro back, with Vincent also being a potential ask. We’ll see how seriously the Heat push for Harden in the coming days.