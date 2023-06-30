Tracking all signings, trades, moves in 2023 NBA Free Agency

NBA free agency in the 2023 offseason begins Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That’s when players can meet with teams to discuss contracts officially, although many negotiations have likely already taken place. It’ll also signal the start of the new league year, which will officially begin July 1 with the new CBA going into effect.

Here we’ll be tracking all the relevant free agency signings, trades and roster moves as teams begin the prepare for the 2023-24 season.

NBA Free Agency 2023 updates

Kings acquiring Chris Duarte from Pacers for future draft picks

James Harden accepts player option for 2023-24 season, seeking trade from 76ers

Harrison Barnes, Kings agree on three-year, $54 million extension

Andre Drummond accepts player option for 2023-24 season with Bulls, trade possible

Jordan Clarkson accepts player option for 2023-24 season with Jazz

Josh Hart accepts player option for 2023-24 season with Knicks

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls agree on three-year, $60 million extension

Naz Reid, Timberwolves agree on three-year, $42 million extension

Gary Trent Jr. opts into player option for 2023-24 season with Raptors

Kristaps Porzingis goes to Celtics, Marcus Smart ends up with Grizzlies in three-team deal involving Boston, Memphis and Washington