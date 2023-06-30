VSiN’s 2023 NFL Betting Guide is Here!

Fear not, diehard football bettors, for VSiN’s 2023 NFL Betting Guide has officially arrived!

What’s Inside the 2023 NFL Betting Guide?

Team-by-team breakdowns with advanced stats

Season win total predictions

Proven betting systems

Proprietary betting trends

Best Bets for futures and props from VSiN’s experts

Featured Writers in the 2023 NFL Betting Guide:

Adam Burke

Michael Lombardi

Brent Musburger

Matt Youmans

Mitch Moss

Zachary Cohen

Steve Makinen

Dave Tuley

Matt Brown

Pauly Howard

Wes Reynolds

Femi Abebefe

Sneak Peak at the 2023 NFL Betting Guide

Futures and Props — Best Bets

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII — ZACHARY COHEN

“The San Francisco 49ers are my pick to win the Super Bowl, and I have them beating the Buffalo Bills in that game. However, a small part of me thinks the Jaguars are ready to make a massive leap in 2023. With that in mind, I’m putting a little something on them to win the Super Bowl. This Jacksonville offense has the potential to be extremely explosive, with Calvin Ridley now catching passes on the outside, and that already raises the ceiling of this group. The question is whether or not the Jaguars can make significant improvements on the defensive side of the ball. For that to happen, Jacksonville will need Travon Walker to improve significantly as a pass rusher. The Jaguars will also need better play from their secondary. But at this price, I think it’s worth a stab. This is a well-coached team with a good quarterback and an easy path to the postseason. So, some small breaks along the way could mean a special season.”

MOST RECEIVING YARDS: GARRETT WILSON — PAULY HOWARD

“Wilson will be the top target for Rodgers, and he will put up big numbers. I cannot stress enough the gap between Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in quarterback play and the ability to stretch the field. Going Over TD Receptions is also in play this season. Garrett Wilson put up good stats with Zach Wilson and Mike White, and Rodgers enters this year with a chip on his shoulder after Green Bay wanted him to leave.”

