‘Secret Invasion’s ‘Promises’ continues the show the aftermath of not living up to your word

So it turns out there are a lot of ramifications for promises being broken – terrorist attacks, innocent lives lost, and a total infiltration of world leader sectors. At the beginning of “Promises,” we flash back to a time two years after the events of Captain Marvel. The dream that both Nick Fury and Talos were saying to the Skrull refugees at least sounded good initially. If they chose to work with Fury to neutralize an oncoming threat, he and Carol Danvers would work together to find them a forever home.

A young Gravik watches as both men speak, and it quickly cuts to the aftermath of the attack in Russia. “Resurrection” began to tell the story of an older, perhaps not up-to-the-task version of Nick Fury. He’s been away from Earth for so long that his timing for everything is off. I liken it to a batter in baseball that loses that fraction of reaction time to where the pitches you would crush get by you. He’s got much of an alien race angry at him for not coming through, his partner Maria Hill is dead, and now there are international tensions between The United States and Russia.

While this episode has spaces of action in it, much of the meat comes from Fury's conversations with various people. The first one comes with Talos on the train. Both men have multiple points they put to the table. First, what was Talos supposed to do while Fury was away in space? After going through the war with the Kree, he had no choice but to call the rest of the Skrulls to Earth. What is he going to do, watch more of them die? He was left hanging on, believing that Fury would keep his word.

On the flip side, Secret Invasion has been diving into this story's racial/immigrant components. As I mentioned last week, Falcon and The Winter Soldier touched on this, and this series is Marvel trying to take that torch further. With Fury being an African American, he’s aware of the history of humankind and the various injustices committed against minorities. I understand his argument for being upset about what Talos did. Fury’s points about tolerance are valid to his experience.

However, he still made that promise and was unable to come through. Because of this, the world at large is in disarray. That is something he has to own, and Fury had to talk to Maria Hill’s mother; it confirms how these unfulfilled promises can manifest throughout the years. The other conversation occurs with Rhodey Rhodes concerning their roles as African American men in this political sphere. Rhodey is in more of a political sphere – electing to do things differently than his elder counterpart. With Rhodey’s overture of calling The Avengers to fight this threat, Fury offers pushback.

There is no doubt the worry of Skrulls taking on the form of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a considerable danger (although they wouldn't have the power set of any of them). But there is also the want of Fury wanting to solve this crisis himself – which is a bit self-serving, and Rhodey promptly calls him out on it. With Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the government quickly wanted to take the Captain America mantle off Sam Wilson and place it on a very unstable John Walker – absolutely a racial/patriotic undertone to that decision.

Fury appeals to Rhodey with the fact that they are minorities in the world that will undercut them if they have to – in that aspect, he’s correct. Knowing this, Rhodey hits back with a bit of truth that continues this theme that Fury might not have it anymore. To try to combat an alien race in the millions by yourself is a bit pompous under the guise of being courageous. I wonder what Fury will take from that conversation – figuring out that he’ll indeed need the help of others to stop the chaos in the world.

While “Promises” is another episode that can be considered a slow burn heavy with exposition, it does more to set up Gravik as one of the considerable antagonists. That whole Skrulls not being powerful thing? Secret experiments are happening in the compound to change that fact with artifacts taken from Groot, the Frost Beast, Cull Obsidian, and Extremis. This probably means that Super Skrull is coming in some way, shape, or form. We also find out that a group of world leaders are Skrulls themselves. How do you even begin to win this fight when some of the most powerful policymakers are the threat you are fighting against?

Not to mention, they have given power over to Gravik. He’s radiating with bitterness, mainly because of Fury’s ill-fated promise and the loss of his parents during the Kree war. Not only does he see war as a war to get what he wants, but Gravik also wants to torture Fury in the process. I would like to see what else happened in Gravik’s life on Earth that radicalized him to this point.

“Resurrection” gave us a surprise death with Maria Hill, and “Promises” ends with another shocker showing Fury’s wife, Priscilla (played by Charlayne Woodard). Cleverly, he doesn’t appear to see her change into human form. Does Fury know that his wife is a Skrull? If he doesn’t, how will he react to that when he finds out? This particular story has four more episodes, and there is still much to unpack. I don’t know how you combat an enemy that can be anybody, and I think Fury might not know either.