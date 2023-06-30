What seeded players does Frances Tiafoe need to beat to win Wimbledon?

Frances Tiafoe enters the 2023 Wimbledon Championships ranked No. 10 in the ATP standings. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s tied for the 12th best odds to win this tournament at +8000. The 25 year-old American has several hurdles to clear in order to make a deep run at Wimbledon, and we’ll break it down below.

Tiafoe will not face any seeded opponents in the first or second round. However, he’s on a collison course with No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov in the third round if both players take care of business in their first two matches. Dimitrov has won two-of-three meetings against Tiafoe, but they haven’t played since 2019. Tiafoe has improved dramatically since then.

If Tiafoe makes it to the fourth round, he could potentially face No. 6 Holger Rune or No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Rune is the favorite to advance from this point, and he’s tied for the seventh-best odds to win Wimbledon — according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The odds are against Tiafoe making the quarterfinals, but he would only need one potential upset or shakeup to make that happen. However, the quarterfinals could represent a massive challenge, as he would be looking to face options like No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 15 Alex De Minaur, No. 19 Alexander Zverev, or No. 25 Nicolas Jarry. Alcaraz has the second-best odds to win Wimbledon at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That only trails Novak Djokovic at -160.

It would likely take a magical run (or extreme fortune in matchups) for Tiafoe to make the semifinals. In that event, he would be looking at seeded opponents like No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 12 Cameron Norrie, No. 16 Tommy Paul, No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo, or No. 22 Sebastian Korda.

As if that wasn’t enough, Tiafoe would be looking at potential matchups against No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Casper Ruud, No. 8 Jannik Sinner, No. 13 Borna Coric, or No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the final. Obviously, Djokovic is favored to be in that position, as he has won four straight events at Wimbledon.