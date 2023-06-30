What seeded players does Novak Djokovic need to beat to win Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic is looking to claim another Wimbledon title in 2023, and he’s looking at a relatively favorable path to make that happen. Let’s dive into his path to the finals and look at which seeded players he’ll need to beat in order to claim his fifth straight Wimbledon title.

Djokovic is guaranteed to not face any seeded players in the first two rounds. There’s a chance he’ll go up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina — who checks in as the No. 29 seed — in the third round.

If Djokovic makes it to the fourth round, he has the possibility of facing the No. 14 seed Lorenzo Musetti or No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz. It’s worth noting that Musetti upset Djokovic in Monte Carlo, which was played a few months ago in April 2023.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic is looking at a potential date with ranked players like No. 7 Andre Rublev, No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 Alexander Bublik, or No. 30 Nick Kyrgios. If you recall, Djokovic beat Kyrgios in four sets to win Wimbledon in last year’s final.

A semi-finals match could come against ranked challengers like No. 4 Casper Ruud, No. 8 Jannik Sinner, No. 9 Taylor Fritz, No. 13 Borna Coric, No. 20 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 24 Yoshihito Nishioka, No. 26 Denis Shapovalov, or No. 27 Dan Evans. Sinner appears to be the most dangerous of that bunch, as DraftKings Sportsbook gives him the third-best odds (+2000) to win this tournament.

The 2023 Wimbledon finals could be a showdown of Djokovic against No. 1 overall Carlos Alcaraz. The two met in the French Open semifinals, and Djokovic outlasted Alcaraz, who had some issues with cramping. Other challengers from the first half of the bracket include No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tstsipas, No. 6 Holger Rune, No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, and others.