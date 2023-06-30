Pick on the Total for Yankees-Cardinals on June 30

Fresh off of a series win that involved the 24th perfect game in MLB history, the New York Yankees go on the road play the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-110, 9.5)

The Yankees give Luis Severino that start on the mound for Friday, who’s struggled since beginning the season on the injured list with a 5.25 ERA in seven starts this season with two home runs and 3.8 walks per nine innings allowed.

While Severino has struggled out of the gates, his most recent start was his best, hurling six shut out innings in a 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Behind Severino, the Yankees have the league’s best bullpen ERA but have also failed to generate any offense without reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge in the lineup.

Entering Thursday, the Yankees averaged 3.2 runs per game in 20 games since Judge’s injury on June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the fewest runs per game of any team in the league in that span.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore will look to keep the Yankees bats silent on Friday and is looking to bounce back from allowing at least four runs in four of his past five starts, but underlying numbers show the 5.60 ERA should tread downward.

Liberatore Has a fielding independent of 4.77 and has done a good job of limiting hard contact with a lifetime mark of one home run allowed per nine innings, which is down to 0.7 home runs per nine innings this season.

The Cardinals have also struggled on offense recently, entering Thursday having averaged 3.7 runs per game in their past 29 games since May 24, the fewest runs per game of any National League team in that span.

With how much both offenses have struggled this month, Friday is a good spot for a pair of starting pitchers that have underdelivered this season to get back on track and with the Yankees bullpen dominance thrown in, runs will be at a premium on Friday.

The Play: Yankees vs. Cardinals Under 9.5