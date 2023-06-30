How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 30 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing from O2 Arena in London, England. Considering the time difference overseas, the show will air on a tape delay. It will start at its normal time of 8 p.m. ET, but beware of spoilers throughout the evening.

The company has officially touched down in the UK for Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view and tonight’s Smackdown will be the final stopping point before the major event. This will be a big show as two championship matches are scheduled for the evening. We’ll also hear from the “Tribal Chief” one last time before he goes to war with his cousins tomorrow.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: O2 Arena, London, England

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will put her title on the line tonight when defending against Charlotte Flair. Flair returned to to Smackdown earlier in the month to challenge Asuka to a title match and the champ promptly accepted. Picking up a victory over Lacey Evans, the challenger was attacked by the champ after the match and was left laying in the middle of the ring.

One person to keep note of here is Bianca Belair, who is still aggrieved that Flair hopped her line for a shot at Asuka’s title. The “EST” declared that she would challenge whoever wins tonight’s match and after stating that she would be sitting up close for this bout, WWE official Adam Pearce officially banned her from ringside. We’ll see how everything plays out between these three tonight.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns will appear on tonight’s show just 24 hours before teaming with Solo Sikoa to face the Usos in a Bloodline civil war match at Money in the Bank. The last time we saw the champ was two weeks ago, where Jey Uso made his decision to stick with his brother Jimmy and the two delivered a double-superkick to Reigns as the show came to a close. We’ll hear what the champ has to say about the match and his cousins’ betrayal tonight.

Logan Paul will drop by tonight’s go-home episode of Smackdown and will be a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. Paul returned during last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and revealed that he had been invited to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. As is usually the case with these segments, we’re bound to see the other ladder match participants interrupt. We’ll see how that goes.

Also on the tonight’s show, undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their titles against Pretty Deadly. We’ll see if the veterans can put down the Smackdown newcomers tonight.