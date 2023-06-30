When does NHL Free Agency period begin in 2023?

NHL Free Agency begins at noon on Saturday, July 1, which is also the first official day of the 2023-24 NHL calendar year. Teams have a negotiation window between themselves and their free agents between the NHL Draft and the start of the new calendar year. At noon opposing teams can talk and negotiate with free agents.

The top names in free agency this year start with former Hart Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane.

Kane, 34, is clearly on the backend of his career. He had 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games combined with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. At this stage in his career, Kane is probably better served in a middle-six role and on the top power-play unit. He’ll likely be looking for a deal with a Cup contender.

The forward market in free agency is strong with solid veterans like Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Tyler Bertuzzi (Boston Bruins).

Defensemen Dmitry Orlov will likely get the biggest free-agent contract among blueliners. He’s 31 and is still playing at a high level. Orlov will demand a long-term deal of at least six years. Another defenseman that will grab a comparable long-term deal is Matt Dumba. At 28 Dumba has plenty of miles left and he’s a right-handed shot, which increases his value even more. The Minnesota Wild balked against trading him at the deadline and will now likely lose him for nothing.

2023 NHL Free Agency

Start date: Saturday, July 1

Time: Noon ET

Salary Cap: $83.5 million

Salary Floor: $63.1 million