Roy Jones Jr. vs. NDO Champ: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for exhibition bout

Boxing fans are in for a treat as former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-10, 47 KOs) returns for another exhibition bout against social media personality Robert Wilmote aka NDO Champ. The fight will take place this Friday, June 30 at as part of the “Clash in the Metaverse” presented by Official Celebrity Boxing.

How to watch Roy Jones Jr. vs. NDO Champ

Jones Jr. vs. NDO Champ will start at 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed on FITE.TV. It is taking place at Galaxy Arena, an AI-based metaverse which means it will feature a virtual audience.

The fight is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of 19.99. Once you purchase access to the pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Fighter history

The resume for Jones Jr. includes titles across middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. He has participated in two fights post retirement, a non-scored exhibition against Mike Tyson in 2020 and most recently losing to former UFC fighter Anthony Pettis in April by way of majority decision. The 54-year-old and previous 9-time world champion is shifting the celebrity boxing scene, agreeing to fight yet another social media sensation.

Wilmote is a popular internet personality who comes into this one with little-to-no boxing experience. The 38-year-old has reportedly sparred against former welterweight titleholder Andre Berto and olympic bronze medal winner Tony Jeffries. Born in Liberia, Wilmote also had a second place finish in the 2019 Arnold Classic super heavyweight division as a bodybuilder. He now gets a chance to face off against a boxing legend.

The two have done a decent job building up the hype for what’s to come this Friday.

Fighter odds

This fight is an exhibition and DraftKings Sportsbook will not be offering odds for the bout.

Full card for Roy Jones Jr. vs. NDO Champ