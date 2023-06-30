 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Buy low on Austin Riley, sell high on Nolan Jones

It’s buy or sell time as we run down our weekly batch of the top 200 players for fantasy baseball.

By Chris Landers
Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Every week in this space, in addition to updating our rest-of-the-way rankings for the top 200 players in fantasy baseball, I always try to highlight two players to buy low and two players to sell high. And loath as I am to toot my own horn, well, if you haven’t been paying attention, you’ve missed out on some bargains. Take last week, for example: The two buys we chose were St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras and Tampa Bay Rays righty Tyler Glasnow, and all they’ve done since is put up a 1.029 OPS and strike out 12 in five dominant innings, respectively.

This is a crucial time on the fantasy calendar, when draft capital and sentiment need to be put to the side and it’s time to figure out who can get your team to the promised land, so let’s get to this week’s rankings. As usual, not only will we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market. Whose hot start is fool’s gold? Who’s about to turn the corner? Read on for this week’s list, and for an explanation of why Nolan Jones and Yusei Kikuchi might belong on your trading block.

Buy

  • After busting out with 38 homers and a .273 average in 2022 – numbers supported by strong metrics like a 50.8% hard-hit rate, 15.7% barrel rate, .255 ISO, and .378 xwOBA — Austin Riley has been a minor disappointment for fantasy managers in 2023. Entering play Tuesday, he was hitting .269 with 14 dingers, which, for a guy whose fantasy value is pretty much entirely derived from his ability to hit for power and average (in a very good lineup) isn’t quite what you’d hope. Better things could be coming soon, though: the slugger has turned things around of late, batting .288 with a .339 on-base percentage, an 11.7% barrel rate, and a 49.2% hard-hit rate in 174 plate appearances since May 14 — including a homer in last night’s barrage against Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Here’s his wOBA over his last 50 plate appearances:

Based on that trend, his buy-low window could close fast.

  • We who spend our time scouring for trade targets should really thank Pablo Lopez, as the Twins righty has made it abundantly clear that a breakout is coming while still doing enough to keep his stock relatively low. Just look at his last three starts: Lopez has struck out a whopping 28 batters in 17.2 innings, but some bad BABIP and sequencing luck has resulted in 10 earned runs on just 17 hits — none of which have been homers. Among pitchers with 150 balls in play, Lopez ranks seventh in xERA and eighth in xwOBA, and his 86th-percentile K rate and 73rd-percentile expected slugging also point to an elite pitcher. Soon enough his batted-ball luck is going to turn, and the Ks will come with strong ratios — making him a potential top-20 arm moving forward.

Sell

  • We saw Riley’s last 50 plate appearances trending up like a rocket ship. Well, here’s the same stat for Colorado Rockies breakout rookie Nolan Jones:

Still in the red, but not what you want. Jones is two for his last 17, and that could be the beginning of a prolonged slide — the former top prospect is striking out a whopping 31.5% of the time, and despite all his physical gifts, it’s very hard to make that work, even in Coors Field. Jones has flashed in the past only to fizzle out underneath an avalanche of Ks, and if you’ve been an owner who’s benefitted from snagging him off the waiver wire, I’d recommend cutting bait now while you can flip him for something of real value.

  • Kikuchi has been cruising lately, allowing just one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts over 13 innings across his last two starts. From context, you can probably guess that I don’t think his breakout year is going to continue much longer, so let’s dig into why.

The most glaring sign is a 5.42 FIP along with a 4.59 expected ERA, but the reality is that despite a lower BB/9 rate, opposing batters are simply making too much loud contact against Kikuchi. Overall, the lefty ranks in the 38th percentile or lower in terms of expected average (.252, 38th percentile), xwOBA (.343, 25th percentile), hard-hit rate (44.4%, 21st percentile), barrel rate (11.2%, 15th percentile) and expected slugging (.492, 12th percentile). Eventually, that’s going to catch up with him, and the reality is that we just don’t have any evidence of Kikuchi pitching this well over an extended period of time. (The right-hander has also been decidedly worse on the road, something that could cap his upside moving forward this season especially in tougher matchups.)

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 14

As of Friday, 6/30

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 48.4
2 Fernando Tatis OF/SS 38.4
3 Shohei Ohtani UTIL/SP 37.1
4 Jose Ramirez 3B 34.5
5 Aaron Judge OF 34.4
6 Bo Bichette SS 34
7 Julio Rodriguez OF 32.9
8 Mookie Betts 2B/SS/OF 32.9
9 Freddie Freeman 1B 32.4
10 Kyle Tucker OF 32.3
11 Juan Soto OF 31.2
12 Rafael Devers 3B 30.9
13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 27.8
14 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 27.7
15 Trea Turner SS 27.3
16 Bobby Witt 3B/SS 26.4
17 Mike Trout OF 25.6
18 Bryce Harper UTIL 25
19 Austin Riley 3B 24.9
20 Matt Olson 1B 24.6
21 Yordan Alvarez OF 24
22 Gerrit Cole SP 24
23 Marcus Semien 2B 23.8
24 Corbin Carroll OF 23.6
25 Spencer Strider SP/RP 23.1
26 Pete Alonso 1B 22.8
27 Randy Arozarena OF 22.6
28 Corey Seager SS 22.4
29 Shane McClanahan SP 22.3
30 Nolan Arenado 3B 22.1
31 Jose Altuve 2B 22
32 Corbin Burnes SP 22
33 Max Scherzer SP 21.9
34 Bryan Reynolds OF 21.6
35 Wander Franco SS 21.4
36 Kevin Gausman SP 21.1
37 Aaron Nola SP 21
38 Luis Robert OF 21
39 Luis Castillo SP 21
40 Framber Valdez SP 20.7
41 Manny Machado 3B 20.6
42 Kyle Schwarber OF 20.3
43 Zack Wheeler SP 20.2
44 Adolis Garcia OF 20
45 Josh Hader RP 20
46 Zac Gallen SP 20
47 Ozzie Albies 2B 20
48 Emmanuel Clase RP 19.9
49 Cedric Mullins OF 19.6
50 Sandy Alcantara SP 19.3
51 Justin Verlander SP 19.2
52 George Springer OF 19.1
53 Joe Musgrove SP 19
54 Felix Bautista RP 19
55 Devin Williams RP 19
56 Will Smith C 18.9
57 J.T. Realmuto C 18.7
58 Mitch Keller SP 18.4
59 Michael Harris OF 18.3
60 Yu Darvish SP 18.1
61 Jordan Romano RP 18
62 Salvador Perez C 18
63 Starling Marte OF 18
64 Nate Lowe 1B 18
65 Alex Bregman 3B 18
66 Francisco Lindor SS 17.8
67 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 17.7
68 Christian Walker 1B 17.5
69 Christian Yelich DH-OF 17.2
70 Clayton Kershaw SP 17.1
71 Dylan Cease SP 17
72 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 17
73 Camilo Doval RP 16.8
74 Joe Ryan SP 16.7
75 Seiya Suzuki OF `16.5
76 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 16.3
77 Logan Webb SP 16.2
78 Nathan Eovaldi SP 16
79 Xander Bogaerts SS 16
80 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 16
81 Shane Bieber SP 16
82 Willy Adames SS 15.6
83 Dansby Swanson SS 15.4
84 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15.2
85 Tim Anderson SS 15
86 Jonathan India 2B-DH 15
87 Brandon Woodruff SP 14.8
88 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 14.5
89 Ryan Pressly RP 14.3
90 Pablo Lopez SP 14.2
91 Logan Gilbert SP 14
92 Cristian Javier SP 14
93 George Kirby SP 14
94 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13.9
95 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 13.6
96 Julio Urias SP 13.4
97 Byron Buxton DH-OF 13.1
98 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 13
99 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 13
100 Adley Rutschman C-DH 13
101 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 13
102 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 12.7
103 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 12.5
104 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 12.4
105 Sean Murphy C-DH 12.1
106 Anthony Santander DH-OF 12
107 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 12
108 Steven Kwan OF 12
109 David Bednar RP 11.8
110 Ty France 1B 11.6
111 Kris Bryant DH-OF 11.5
112 Jeremy Pena SS 11.3
113 Kenley Jansen RP 11
114 Matt Chapman 3B 11
115 Anthony Rizzo 1B 11
116 Brandon Nimmo OF 10.8
117 Tyler Glasnow SP 10.5
118 Alex Verdugo OF 10.1
119 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 10
120 Alexis Diaz RP 9.8
121 Andres Gimenez 2B 9.7
122 J.D. Martinez DH 9.5
123 Ian Happ OF 9.2
124 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 9
125 Freddy Peralta SP 9
126 Raisel Iglesias RP 8.8
127 Matt McLain 2B-SS 8.6
128 Carlos Correa SS 8.5
129 Paul Sewald RP 8.2
130 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 8
131 Blake Snell SP 8
132 Charlie Morton SP 8
133 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 7.9
134 Chris Bassitt SP 7.5
135 Josh Jung 3B 7.4
136 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 7.2
137 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 7
138 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 7
139 Josh Bell 1B-DH 7
140 Esteury Ruiz OF 6.8
141 Jesus Luzardo SP 6.5
142 Sonny Gray SP 6.4
143 Jarred Kelenic OF 6.1
144 Hunter Renfroe OF 6
145 Lucas Giolito SP 5.9
146 Amed Rosario SS 5.7
147 David Robertson RP 5.4
148 Nestor Cortes SP 5.2
149 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 5
150 Hunter Greene SP 4.9
151 Jhoan Duran RP 4.8
152 Tony Gonsolin SP 4.7
153 Hunter Brown RP-SP 4.5
154 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 4.4
155 Bobby Miller SP 4.2
156 Bryce Miller SP 4.1
157 Carlos Rodon SP 4
158 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 4
159 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 4
160 Lance Lynn SP 3.8
161 Javier Baez SS 3.7
162 Carlos Estevez RP 3.5
163 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3.3
164 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 3.2
165 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3
166 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 3
167 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3
168 James Paxton SP 2.9
169 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 2.9
170 Jordan Montgomery SP 2.9
171 Jose Berrios SP 2.9
172 Jon Gray SP 2.8
173 Merrill Kelly SP 2.8
174 Willson Contreras C-DH 2.8
175 Eugenio Suarez 3B 2.8
176 William Contreras C-DH 2.7
177 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 2.7
178 Joc Pederson DH-OF 2.7
179 Riley Greene OF 2.7
180 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 2.6
181 Jose Alvarado RP 2.5
182 Will Smith RP 2.5
183 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 2.5
184 Zach Eflin SP 2.4
185 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 2.3
186 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 2.3
187 Spencer Steer 1B-3B 2.3
188 Andrew Heaney SP 2.2
189 Austin Hays OF 2.1
190 James Outman OF 2.1
191 Max Fried SP 2
192 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 1.9
193 Michael Conforto OF 1.9
194 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 1.9
195 Jorge Polanco 2B 1.7
196 Luis Severino SP 1.6
197 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 1.6
198 Brandon Lowe 2B 1.5
199 Ramon Laureano OF 1.5
200 Evan Phillips RP 1.5

