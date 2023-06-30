Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, June 30

MLB teams across the league will either begin or continue their respective weekend series on Friday, June 30. This means that every team will be in action, giving you a plethora of options for your daily fantasy lineups. DraftKings DFS’ featured slate consists of 12 games to choose from beginning at 7:05 p.m., so with that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, June 30

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Thairo Estrada ($5,200)

Joc Pederson ($4,900)

J.D. Davis ($4,200)

Lamonte Wade Jr. ($4,100)

San Francisco is off to a surprising start to the season, taking a 45-36 record into this series. They did just lose two games in a row but have a great chance to bounce back starting Friday against Mets righty Carlos Carrasco and his 6.19 ERA. This quartet should find itself at the top of the lineup. Wade Jr. has been an excellent leadoff hitter against righties, wit a .284 average and a .416 on-base percentage. Pederson will have the platoon advantage as a lefty and will look to turn around his 1-for-6 career numbers against the New York starter. Davis went 0-2 in his last game, but is still hitting .286 on the season.

The Giants are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +100 underdogs, with the run total set at nine.

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies

Javier Baez ($4,900)

Spencer Torkleson ($4,000)

Kerry Carpenter ($3,900)

Matt Vierling ($3,500)

It’s a rare chance to trust in the Tigers’ batting order, but you can't pass it up when they are taking on the Rockies at Coors Field. There could be some inclement weather in the forecast, but they dealt with that on Thursday and still were able to get a delayed game in. It’s a small sample size, but Baez is hitting .500 in his career against Rockies lefty AUstin Gomber and is coming off a two-hit game. Torkleson hit two home runs in his last game with four RBI. Vierling has been leading off for Detroit, and his batting average is up to .273, with two hits in his last game.

The Tigers are the -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are technically the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Luis Robert Jr. ($4,700)

Eloy Jimenez ($4,100)

Tim Anderson ($3,900)

Zach Remillard ($2,300)

Including Remillard in this stack is risky, with the rookie only playing in 11 career games. Still, he has been batting leadoff and is slashing .400/.438/.433 to begin his career. Anderson is having a dismal season at the plate, but he had two hits in his last game and has upside against A’s starter Luis Medina and his 6.84 ERA. Robert and Jimenez can prove beneficial additions to your lineup with just one swing of the bat, and even if they don’t go deep, this is a budget-friendly team stack.