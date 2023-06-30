Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, June 30

I won’t sugarcoat it: This is a rough schedule for starting pitching around MLB on Friday. Any day where Shane McClanahan takes the mound can’t be too bad, but even the usually exciting names — Bobby Miller, James Paxton, Pablo Lopez, Bryce Miller, Jose Berrios — come with questionable performances of late, health issues, tough matchups or some combination of the three.

But our daily starting pitcher rankings soldier on, determined to help you find value for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. There’s a dearth of sure things on tap for today, but there are some under-the-radar plays that could work out if you know where to look.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, June 30

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer has been producing for Baltimore of late, with four quality starts in his last six outings. The righty doesn’t have the most overwhelming stuff, and there’s not a ton of strikeout upside, but he locates his four-seamer up and his cutter in to lefties consistently, getting lots of fly balls that help him take advantage of a spacious home park in Camden Yards. The Minnesota Twins have been struggling mightily at the plate, and Kremer should be more than good enough to piece together another five or six solid innings.

Osvaldo Bido, Pittsburgh Pirates — A 27-year-old journeyman, injuries to Pittsburgh’s rotation finally gave Bido a chance to make his MLB debut, and the righty has looked ... actually pretty good? He carries a 3.41 expected ERA and a healthy 25.4% K rate through his first three starts, and he could’ve fared even better against the Miami Marlins last time out with a bit more batted-ball luck. The Milwaukee Brewers are a middling offense at best, and if Bido keeps pumping strikes, he could shine once again.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, June 30.