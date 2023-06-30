 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, June 30

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, June 30th.

By Chris Landers
Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field on June 22, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

I won’t sugarcoat it: This is a rough schedule for starting pitching around MLB on Friday. Any day where Shane McClanahan takes the mound can’t be too bad, but even the usually exciting names — Bobby Miller, James Paxton, Pablo Lopez, Bryce Miller, Jose Berrios — come with questionable performances of late, health issues, tough matchups or some combination of the three.

But our daily starting pitcher rankings soldier on, determined to help you find value for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. There’s a dearth of sure things on tap for today, but there are some under-the-radar plays that could work out if you know where to look.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, June 30

Pitchers to stream

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer has been producing for Baltimore of late, with four quality starts in his last six outings. The righty doesn’t have the most overwhelming stuff, and there’s not a ton of strikeout upside, but he locates his four-seamer up and his cutter in to lefties consistently, getting lots of fly balls that help him take advantage of a spacious home park in Camden Yards. The Minnesota Twins have been struggling mightily at the plate, and Kremer should be more than good enough to piece together another five or six solid innings.

Osvaldo Bido, Pittsburgh Pirates — A 27-year-old journeyman, injuries to Pittsburgh’s rotation finally gave Bido a chance to make his MLB debut, and the righty has looked ... actually pretty good? He carries a 3.41 expected ERA and a healthy 25.4% K rate through his first three starts, and he could’ve fared even better against the Miami Marlins last time out with a bit more batted-ball luck. The Milwaukee Brewers are a middling offense at best, and if Bido keeps pumping strikes, he could shine once again.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, June 30.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/30

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan @ Mariners
2 Freddy Peralta @ Pirates
3 Bobby Miller @ Royals
4 Justin Steele vs. Phillies
5 Pablo Lopez @ Orioles
Strong plays
6 James Paxton @ Blue Jays
7 Jose Berrios vs. Red Sox
8 Bryce Miller vs. Rays
Questionable
9 Luis Severino @ Cardinals
10 Dean Kremer vs. Twins
11 Osvaldo Bido vs. Brewers
12 Michael Soroka vs. Marlins
13 Jon Gray vs. Astros
14 Alex Cobb @ Mets
15 Cal Quantrill @ Cubs
16 Griffin Canning vs. Diamondbacks
17 Luis Medina vs. White Sox
18 Josiah Gray @ Phillies
Don't do it
19 Seth Lugo @ Reds
20 Tommy Henry vs. Angels
21 Tanner Banks @ Athletics
22 Matthew Liberatore vs. Yankees
23 Carlos Carrasco vs. Giants
24 Cristopher Sanchez vs. Nationals
25 Ronel Blanco @ Rangers
26 Bryan Hoeing @ Braves
27 Michael Lorenzen @ Rockies
28 Austin Gomber vs. Tigers
29 Graham Ashcraft vs. Padres
30 Alec Marsh vs. Dodgers

