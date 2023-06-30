MLB injury report for Friday, June 30

It was shaping up to be a relatively quiet day on the injury front around MLB on Thursday, and then NL MVP candidate Corbin Carroll was pulled from the D-backs’ game against the Rays with pain in his shoulder. Our daily injury report has the latest on Carroll’s status, as well as Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale providing updates on their shoulders while Shane McClanahan, Alex Cobb and Kris Bryant gear up to return on Friday.

MLB injury report: Friday, June 30

Corbin Carroll (shoulder), Arizona Diamondbacks — The whole baseball world held its breath on Thursday, as NL Rookie of the Year shoo-in and NL MVP candidate Corbin Carroll was forced to leave Arizona’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after experiencing discomfort during an at-bat in the third inning. Given that the 22-year-old phenom missed almost all of the 2021 season due to a labrum tear — an injury that Carroll said felt somewhat similar to the pain he felt last night — anxiety was understandably high. But after running his shoulder through a battery of strength tests, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Carroll’s shoulder is strong and stable, and he’s officially day to day. He’s likely to miss at least the next game or two, but hopefully he’ll return before he heads to Seattle for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Clayton Kershaw (shoulder)/Julio Urias (hamstring), Los Angeles Dodgers — After Kershaw vaguely alluded to not feeling 100% after his start last weekend, the lefty told reporters on Thursday that he’s dealing with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Clayton Kershaw speaks on his shoulder injury and the plan to get back to the mound. pic.twitter.com/808S7IEssd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 29, 2023

Kershaw has yet to get an MRI, which hopefully means the team doesn’t suspect there’s anything structurally wrong, but it’s too soon to tell at this point. He got a PRP injection earlier this week and has yet to throw since, but he added that he’s still hopeful to make his scheduled start on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s not all bad news for the Dodgers rotation, though. Urias passed his last rehab start with flying colors, and now the lefty is officially scheduled to start Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals — which would be his first time back on the mound for L.A. in over a month.

Shane McClanahan (back), Tampa Bay Rays — There’s been uncertainty around when the AL Cy Young frontrunner would return to the mound after he was pulled from his last start against the Royals due to back tightness that was affecting his delivery. He had his next turn in the rotation pushed back a few days, but he’s apparently feeling good enough to start Friday’s game in Seattle.

McClanahan has thrown off the mound twice since his last outing: a short side session at Tropicana Field, then his normal between-starts bullpen on Tuesday at Chase Field. He acknowledged he’ll need to do a better job with preventative treatment moving forward, but McClanahan does not expect his back will be an issue as long as he stays on top of it.

Chris Sale (shoulder), Boston Red Sox — Sale met with the media for the first time in a while on Thursday, and the lefty came bearing positive news.

Chris Sale provides shares the "good news" he received about his shoulder pic.twitter.com/E2VNMUS2h7 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 29, 2023

His follow-up MRI showed healing in the stress reaction in his shoulder blade, and he’s been cleared to resume a throwing program. Sale threw from 60 feet on Thursday and will be throwing every other day for the time being as he tries to build up without pain. He’s not eligible to come off the IL until August 1, and even that feels a bit optimistic right now given that Boston will obviously want to be extra cautious with its ace. Still, if he’s able to avoid setbacks, he should be back in the rotation in August.

Anthony Rizzo (elbow), New York Yankees — Rizzo has long been among the league leaders in getting hit by pitches, and he was plunked yet again on Thursday, leaving New York’s win over the Oakland Athletics after taking a fastball off his elbow. Aaron Boone said after the game that X-rays came back negative, and Rizzo is considered day-to-day for now.

Kris Bryant (heel), Colorado Rockies — Bryant apparently needed just a single rehab game, as the outfielder is set to return to Colorado’s lineup on Friday after playing Thursday for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. He’s been out for nearly a month with a left heel contusion, and at this point it’s unclear whether the former MVP can stay healthy for a prolonged stretch of time. He should slot back in left field and DH for the Rockies, sending Elehuris Montero and Jurickson Profar to the bench.

Alex Cobb (oblique), San Francisco Giants — Cobb will also be making his return on Friday night, as the righty is set to come off the IL and start against the New York Mets. He had been pitching through side tightness for some time before going on the shelf but still managed to pitch to a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts this season. He threw 66 pitches in his lone rehab start last weekend, so he’s unlikely to be fully stretched out just yet.

Reese Olson (knee), Detroit Tigers — Olson had been a rare bright spot for Detroit amid injuries to just about every other starting pitcher, so of course he left his start against the Texas Rangers on Thursday after getting struck on the knee by a comebacker.

Confirmed the Tigers are cursed pic.twitter.com/VQTHfh7dBn — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 29, 2023

Olson was thankfully able to stand and walk off the field under his own power, but it’ll still likely be a day or two before we know more about how he’s doing. The righty has been diagnosed with a knee contusion for now, with manager A.J. Hinch telling reporters that he hoped that Olson avoided any structural damage. Even if that’s the case, the swelling alone could mean that he’ll be out through the All-Star break.