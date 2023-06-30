Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Reds on Friday, June 30

The San Diego Padres (37-44) and Cincinnati Reds (43-38) will open a three-game series on Friday, June 30. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Padres will turn Seth Lugo (3-4, 4.01 ERA) to snap their five-game losing streak, while the Reds give the ball to struggling righty Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 7.17).

San Diego is the -135 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Cincinnati the +115 underdogs with the over/under set at 11.

Padres-Reds picks: Friday, June 30

Injury report

Padres

Out: 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), LF Preston Tucker (foot), SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), SP Yu Darvish (illness), RP Reiss Knehr (elbow), RP Steven Wilson (pectoral), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Reds

Day to day: RP Tony Santillan (hamstring)

Out: RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Ben Lively (pectoral), RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Nick Lodolo (lower leg), SP Connor Overton (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Seth Lugo vs. Graham Ashcraft

Lugo has made 10 starts in his first season with the Padres and will make his third appearance since spending more than a month on the injured list. He’s coming off a start where he allowed three runs on seven hits and zero walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Ashcraft will make his 15th start of the season, and he’s had plenty of issues on the mound in his second year in the Majors. Ashcraft has allowed more than five runs in five of his last eight starts, including last weekend’s outing where he gave up six runs on 10 hits over four innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Over/Under pick

This is a big number — but not quite big enough, because the Padres should be aggressive at the plate in this spot. Ashcraft is allowing a ton of baserunners, and San Diego will take advantage to put up a large run total. On the other side, the Reds rank fourth in OBP (.335) and should do enough damage to push this number past the total.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

It’s getting harder and harder to trust Ashcraft on the mound this season with how much he’s been struggling in his second year in the Major Leagues. You can get pretty good value on San Diego with these odds.

Pick: Padres