Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Orioles on Friday, June 30

The Minnesota Twins (40-42) and Baltimore Orioles (48-31) will open a three-game series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. The Twins will send ace Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.41 ERA) to the mound, while the O’s counter with righty Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.50).

Both teams have -110 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 8.5.

Twins-Orioles picks: Friday, June 30

Injury report

Twins

Out: RP Jorge Lopez (personal), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Jose De Leon (elbow), RP Cole Sands (shoulder), RP Jorge Alcala (forearm), SP Chris Paddack (elbow), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), CF Nick Gordon (lower leg)

Orioles

Day to day: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness), RP Dillon Tate (forearm)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), C James McCann (ankle), RP Austin Voth (elbow), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Pablo Lopez vs. Dean Kremer

Lopez will make his 17th start of his first season with the Twins. He has been just okay this year, with some gems on the mound mixed in with a few starts where he’s given up too many baserunners. In his last start, Lopez allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over six innings in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Kremer has made 16 starts this season. After a rough April, Kremer has now allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 starts. In his last time out, Kremer allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Over/Under pick

Kremer has been throwing the ball so much better over the last couple months, and he’ll face an offense that ranks 23rd in OPS (.706) this season. Lopez hasn’t been overly impressive this season but will do enough to limit this Orioles offense.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Kremer is a solid buy-low option for the Orioles with how poor his numbers look despite how well he’s performed recently. Baltimore ranks seventh in slugging percentage (.423) and has the advantage in the lineup.

Pick: Orioles