Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Mets on Friday, June 30

The San Francisco Giants (45-36) and the New York Mets (36-45) will begin a three-game series on Friday, June 30. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. San Francisco will start Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09 ERA) in his return from the IL, while the Mets counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19 ERA).

The Giants are the -125 road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is the +105 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.

Giants-Mets picks: Friday, June 30

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: OF Michael Conforto (hamstring)

Out: RP John Brebbia (lat), RP Luke Jackson (back), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring)

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Starting pitchers

Alex Cobb vs. Carlos Carrasco

Cobb is coming off a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain. He will make his 15th start of the season. Cobb last pitched on June 13 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He struggled with pitch count, throwing 79 pitches in just four complete innings. Cobb allowed two earned runs on five hits, with five strikeouts and two walks, but didn’t factor into the decision.

The struggling Carrasco will take the mound for the 11th time this season. He has pitched just seven combined innings over his last two outings. Carrasco pitched four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs on five hits in his most recent start. He struck out five and walked two, but also didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

This will be the second series these teams have played against each other this season. The run totals have ended at 13, seven, 11 and nine, respectively. San Fran has lost its offense recently, as they have tallied three runs or fewer in four straight games. New York has scored two or fewer in three of its last four. Despite the pitching matchup being favorable, the offenses have the under more likely in this game.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets’ inconsistency makes it nearly impossible to trust them on a daily basis. The Giants are coming off a tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays, but they are better set up to pick up a win in this game. As long as Cobb can knock the rust off, San Francisco should pick up a series-opening win on the road.

Pick: Giants