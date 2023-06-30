Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Friday, June 30

The Miami Marlins (48-34) and the Atlanta Braves (53-27) will begin a three-game divisional series on Friday, June 30. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Miami will start Bryan Hoeing (1-1,2.31 ERA), while Atlanta is recalling former All-Star Mike Soroka (0-1, 8.38) from Triple-A.

The Braves are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Marlins are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Marlins-Braves picks: Friday, June 30

Injury report

Marlins

Day to day: 1B Garrett Cooper (illness), 1B Yuli Gurriel (face)

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (back)

Braves

N/A

Starting pitchers

Bryan Hoeing vs. Mike Soroka

The 26-year-old Hoeing will make his 19th appearance of the season and his fifth start. He faced Atlanta in late April but took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits. Hoeing has improved throughout the season and most recently threw five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struck out two and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Soroka’s injury history saw him miss the entirety of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was finally able to return earlier this year but didn’t look like his former self, allowing nine earned runs in a combined 9.2 innings of work. Soroka was sent back down to the Minors to try and figure it out and will be making his first start since getting called back up.

Over/Under pick

The Braves took three of four against the Marlins earlier this season. The run totals ended at 11, 11, 10 and nine, respectively. Miami has scored at least four runs in four of its last seven games, while Atlanta has scored at least four in 15 of its last 16 games.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

This one should come down to how Soroka looks on the mound. If he is able to look like his 2019 self, the Atlanta lineup should provide more than enough run support to pick up a win. Miami has looked solid this season and enters the series in second place in the division, riding a five-game win streak. Still, barring Soroka falling apart on the mound again, the Braves should pick up a big win at home.

Pick: Braves