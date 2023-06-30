Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Cubs on Friday, June 30

The Chicago Cubs (37-42) will look to avoid running their losing streak to five games when they kick off a weekend set with the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Cal Quantrill (2-4, 5.61 ERA) returns to the rotation for the Guardians, while the Cubs will turn to reliable lefty Justin Steele (8-2, 2.62).

Chicago enters as the -165 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cleveland the +140 underdogs and the over/under set at 8.5.

Guardians-Cubs picks: Friday, June 30

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow), SP Peyton Battenfield (shoulder)

Cubs

Day to day: SP Marcus Stroman (finger)

Out: OF Seiya Suzuki (neck), 3B Patrick Wisdom (wrist), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), RP Adrian Sampson (knee), RP Codi Heuer (elbow), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Cal Quantrill vs. Justin Steele

Quantrill will make his return to the rotation after spending a month on the injured list with a shoulder issue. The righty was knocked around pretty good in his last couple starts before landing on the IL, giving up 14 runs over 8.1 innings in losses to the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox.

Steele is putting together an excellent season heading into his third start since a brief stint on the injured list. The lefty allowed three runs over 11 innings with 12 strikeouts over those last couple starts in two victories.

Over/Under pick

This could be a strong opportunity for the under to cash. Steele has been tough to hit all season long, and it’ll be interesting to see if time on the IL helped Quantrill heading into Friday afternoon’s contest. Let’s go with the pitchers to keep this total below the number — the Cubs have scored just seven combined runs over their last three games, while Cleveland is 25th in the league in team OPS.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have the edge on the mound and at the plate in this spot, so there’s a lot to like about them ending their losing streak. Chicago ranks 10th in on-base percentage (.327), while Cleveland is 26th in runs per game (4.0).

Pick: Cubs