Breaking down the weather forecast for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend for the Grant Park 220. Weather could become an issue especially for the events happening on Saturday, but we’ll be tracking that as we head into the weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Chicago Street Course this weekend in Chicago, Illinois, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 30

Hi 80°, Low 70°: Cloudy; humid with a thunderstorm in one or two spots, 40% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Garage Hours

4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Garage Hours

Saturday, July 1

Hi 79°, Low 68°: Cloudy and humid with a thundershower, 80% chance of rain

8:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Garage Hours

10:30 a.m. ET, Cup Series Garage Hours

11 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

Noon ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

2:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series The Loop 121 (55 laps, 121 miles)

Sunday, July 2

Hi 76°, Low 66°: Variable cloudiness with widely separated thundershowers; have rain gear handy for the race, 44% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Garage Hours

4 p.m. ET, Cup Series Grid access open

4:35 p.m. ET, The Drivers Meeting

4:45 p.m. ET, Red Carpet walk

4:55 p.m. ET, Driver introductions

5:30 p.m. ET, Grant Park 220 (100 laps, 220 miles)