NASCAR schedule for 2023 Chicago Street Course road race

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend for a first-ever road race in the Windy City. The weekend will consist of NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, respectively. The weekend will be held at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois.

Sunday’s Grant Park 220 will get started at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC or streamed on NBCSports.com/live. Chase Elliott is the betting favorite (+500) on DraftKings Sportsbook with Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. right behind with +650 odds.

The Xfinity Series race is The Loop 121, which will get started at 5 p.m. ET. It can be seen on USA Network and streamed at NBCSports.com/live. Cole Custer is the betting favorite with +450 odds.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 30

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours

4:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

Saturday, July 1

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Cup garage hours

11 a.m. — Xfinity practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

1:30 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

5 p.m. — The Loop 121, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, July 2

1:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

5:30 p.m. — Grant Park 220, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live