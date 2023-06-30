 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR schedule for 2023 Chicago Street Course road race

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend for a new road race. We break down the full schedule for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend.

By Erik Buchinger
Cars race during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Chicago Street Course on June 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend for a first-ever road race in the Windy City. The weekend will consist of NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, respectively. The weekend will be held at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois.

Sunday’s Grant Park 220 will get started at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC or streamed on NBCSports.com/live. Chase Elliott is the betting favorite (+500) on DraftKings Sportsbook with Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. right behind with +650 odds.

The Xfinity Series race is The Loop 121, which will get started at 5 p.m. ET. It can be seen on USA Network and streamed at NBCSports.com/live. Cole Custer is the betting favorite with +450 odds.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 30

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours
4:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

Saturday, July 1

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours
10:30 a.m. — Cup garage hours
11 a.m. — Xfinity practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live
12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live
1:30 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live
2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live
5 p.m. — The Loop 121, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, July 2

1:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours
5:30 p.m. — Grant Park 220, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live

