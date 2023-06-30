Grant Park 220 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR’s Cup Series will venture to Chicago, Illinois for the inaugural Grant Park 220 street race. It will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The race field shouldn’t experience too many changes this week as everyone is expected to be healthy and available to race. This will be the second race after the series had a break in mid-June. The Cup Series goes into this weekend, coming off the 2023 Ally 400. Ross Chastain won the race, with Martin Truex Jr. taking second place and Denny Hamlin finishing third.

With nine races to go until the Cup Series playoffs, Truex Jr. has 576 points. He is followed by William Byron and Chastain, tied with 558 points apiece. Christopher Bell has 531 points in fourth place, with Kyle Busch rounding out the top five at 528 points.

Chase Elliott heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the Grant Park 220 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), Truex Jr. (+650), Kyle Larson (+750) and A.J. Allmendinger (+900).

The race will be preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday.