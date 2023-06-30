 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grant Park 220 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Peach Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will venture to Chicago, Illinois for the inaugural Grant Park 220 street race. It will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The race field shouldn’t experience too many changes this week as everyone is expected to be healthy and available to race. This will be the second race after the series had a break in mid-June. The Cup Series goes into this weekend, coming off the 2023 Ally 400. Ross Chastain won the race, with Martin Truex Jr. taking second place and Denny Hamlin finishing third.

With nine races to go until the Cup Series playoffs, Truex Jr. has 576 points. He is followed by William Byron and Chastain, tied with 558 points apiece. Christopher Bell has 531 points in fourth place, with Kyle Busch rounding out the top five at 528 points.

Chase Elliott heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the Grant Park 220 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), Truex Jr. (+650), Kyle Larson (+750) and A.J. Allmendinger (+900).

The race will be preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday.

2023 Grant Park 220 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Andy Lally 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 84
37 91
38 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network