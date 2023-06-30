Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR has teed off for the second round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday, and Taylor Moore is in the clubhouse as the leader at -13 after opening rounds of 64 and 67.

But as the afternoon tee times begin from Detroit Golf Club on what has traditionally been a pretty easy track relative to par, we’ll be looking for the players that may or may not play the weekend as the cut becomes a factor.

The first afternoon tee times were set for 12:10 p.m. ET on Friday, so it should be about 3-4 p.m. before we have a totally solid idea of what the final cut line should be. Of course many players will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18 after the second round.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Rocket Mortgage Classic as of now?

Right now the line is set at -3, with 79 players at that number or better already as the course begins to harden in the hot afternoon. 17 of those players have a score of -3 exactly as of now.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Tom Hoge’s 79 on Thursday negated a nice 67 on Friday, and he’ll head home at +2. Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, and Matt NeSmith are all done at +1 as well and can catch a flight with their feelings.

Last year’s winner Tony Finau is at +2 as he plays the first during his 1:05 p.m. tee time, and he’ll need to go low to make the weekend.