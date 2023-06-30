Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

A pair of Taylor’s will be the final twosome on Saturday for the third round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club. Both Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith are tied for the tournament lead at -13, one shot clear of Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg at the halfway point of the event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rickie Fowler at +360 is the favorite to win his first PGA TOUR event since the 2019 Waste Management Open. Moore is the second choice at +600, with the T5 Collin Morikawa at -11 coming in third at +650.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.