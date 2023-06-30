 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Saturday from Detroit Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Taylor Pendrith tees off on the fourth hole during Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Detroit Golf Club. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

A pair of Taylor’s will be the final twosome on Saturday for the third round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club. Both Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith are tied for the tournament lead at -13, one shot clear of Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg at the halfway point of the event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rickie Fowler at +360 is the favorite to win his first PGA TOUR event since the 2019 Waste Management Open. Moore is the second choice at +600, with the T5 Collin Morikawa at -11 coming in third at +650.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. ET PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
6:50 AM Kyle Westmoreland Sam Bennett
7:00 AM Kelly Kraft Nick Watney
7:10 AM Davis Riley Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:20 AM Vincent Norrman Robert Streb
7:30 AM Robby Shelton Matthias Schwab
7:40 AM Kevin Tway Sam Stevens
7:50 AM Chase Johnson Ryan Gerard
8:00 AM Brice Garnett S.H. Kim
8:10 AM Zach Johnson Greyson Sigg
8:25 AM Garrick Higgo Will Gordon
8:35 AM Davis Thompson Scott Stallings
8:45 AM J.J. Spaun Ryan Brehm
8:55 AM Kyle Reifers Russell Knox
9:05 AM Chez Reavie Henrik Norlander
9:15 AM Harry Higgs Matt Wallace
9:25 AM Zecheng Dou Trevor Cone
9:35 AM Nate Lashley S.Y. Noh
9:45 AM Tyler Duncan Lucas Glover
10:00 AM Chesson Hadley Paul Haley II
10:10 AM Sungjae Im Alex Smalley
10:20 AM Martin Laird Adam Svensson
10:30 AM Vince Whaley Hank Lebioda
10:40 AM Danny Willett Luke Donald
10:50 AM Chad Ramey Stephan Jaeger
11:00 AM Brett Stegmaier Doug Ghim
11:10 AM Ryan Palmer Ben Griffin
11:25 AM Max Homa Ryan Moore
11:35 AM Carson Young Justin Suh
11:45 AM Charley Hoffman Carl Yuan
11:55 AM Sam Ryder Keegan Bradley
12:05 PM MJ Daffue Alex Noren
12:15 PM Brian Harman Troy Merritt
12:25 PM Satoshi Kodaira Brendon Todd
12:35 PM Callum Tarren Nicolai Hojgaard
12:50 PM Peter Malnati Chris Kirk
1:00 PM Adam Hadwin Peter Kuest
1:10 PM Sepp Straka Cam Davis
1:20 PM Dylan Wu Andrew Landry
1:30 PM Aaron Rai Collin Morikawa
1:40 PM Adam Schenk Justin Lower
1:50 PM Rickie Fowler Ludvig Aberg
2:00 PM Taylor Moore Taylor Pendrith

