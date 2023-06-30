WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, June 30

We have a pair of games to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the Washington Mystics head south to face the Atlanta Dream in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. Right afterwards, the Los Angeles Sparks will battle the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -1.5

Total: 164.5

Moneyline: Mystics -130, Dream +110

The pick: Mystics -1.5

This is the second game of a back-to-back between these two foes as Washington blew out Atlanta 109-86 on Wednesday. The Mystics put the clamps on the Dream by holding them to just 37.8% shooting from the field. Tonight, the venue switches to Atlanta, where the Dream have struggled defending their home court with a poor 1-5 record this season. Take the Washington to cover as a road favorite and hand Atlanta its fourth straight loss.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Sky -2

Total: 156

Moneyline: Sky -130, Sparks +110

The pick: Sparks ML

This is also the back end of a back-to-back as Chicago bullied L.A. in an 80-63 rout on Wednesday. The Sparks shot a very poor 34.9% from the field throughout the contest and let the game slip away from them after the first quarter. They still hung with the Sky in categories like rebounding and fast break points and a better shooting performance could simply lift them over the top tonight. I’ll predict that will be what happens and take L.A. for the outright win.