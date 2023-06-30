WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 30

We have a pair of games to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the Washington Mystics head south to face the Atlanta Dream in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. Right afterwards, the Los Angeles Sparks will battle the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

Both games will be the back ends of back-to-backs between these teams. Washington (9-5) throttled Atlanta (5-8) in a 109-86 beatdown on Wednesday. Elene Delle Donne dropped 25 points and seven rebounds in the victory while Tianna Hawkins had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Chicago (6-9) ended a six-game losing streak on Wednesday when bashing Los Angeles (7-8) in an 80-63 rout. Courtney Williams led the Sky with 21 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Here are the time and tv information for today’s WNBA schedule. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 30

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Mystics 1.5

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Sky -2