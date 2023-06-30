F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims fifth straight pole to start P1 at Austrian Grand Prix

Final qualifying results: The starting grid is set and Max Verstappen is in the pole for a fifth straight race. Charles Leclerc will join him on the front row and Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will follow in the second row. The full starting grid is listed below.

Q2 results: Max Verstappen finished with the fastest lap in the second qualifying run, but his teammate Sergio Perez struggled and finished last in the group. George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, and Perez made up the five slowest qualifiers in the second round and will start in slots P11-15 on Sunday.

Q1 results: Red Bull dominated the first round of qualifying, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing 1-2. The five slowest drivers were Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant, Kevin Magnussen, and Nyck De Vries. They will start in slots P16-20 on Sunday.

Formula One racing has arrived in Spielberg, Austria this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Red Bull Ring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying will set the starting grid on Friday in a bit of a rare scheduling decision. The race will feature a sprint shootout and sprint race on Saturday. A year ago that would have been where the Sunday grid was settled, but this year that has changed. The grid will be set Friday and Saturday’s shootout and sprint will be entirely separate, with additional points offered to the drivers.

Max Verstappen returns as a heavy favorite across the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 to win the race and -250 to be the fastest qualifier. Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton follow for race favorite with +850 and +900 odds, respectively. Charles Leclerc has the second best odds to be the fastest qualifier at +450.

Here is the full entry list for the Austrian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.