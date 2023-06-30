What time qualifying begins for 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix, how long it lasts

The 2023 Formula One World Championship heads to Spielberg, Austria for the Austrian Grand Prix this week. The Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 2. Before the main event, the drivers will compete in a qualifying race on Friday.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track trying to secure the fastest lap, with the five slowest cars eliminated. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole and to fill out the rest of the top-10. The entire event lasts a little over an hour.

Qualifying will run on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and air on ESPN2. Friday’s qualifying will run the same as the traditional Saturday qualifying. On Saturday, the sprint race will happen, but instead of Saturday practice, there will be two sprint shootouts. All that is to say, Saturday’s events will have no bearing on Sunday’s race. Instead, Friday will set up Sunday’s grid, and Saturday will operate with effectively an unrelated event schedule.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race, with -300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won at the Red Bull Ring three times. Sergio Perez follows him on the odds board at +600.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, June 30th

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

