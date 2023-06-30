 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott

F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Austria this weekend for the Rolex Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Friday at 11 a.m. Friday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

This year, qualifying is a day earlier due to changes in the sprint race qualifying process for this race. Previously, Friday's qualifying set up the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and Saturday’s sprint results set the grid for Sunday’s race. This year, Friday sets the grid for Sunday, and Saturday will operate on its own with a sprint shootout qualifying event and the sprint race itself.

Q1: 18 minutes
Q2: 15 minutes
Q3: 12 minutes

Max Verstappen, who currently sits atop the Formula One standings after winning three Grand Prix in a row, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +600. Last year’s winner, Charles LeClerc, sits at +2200 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, June 30th
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

