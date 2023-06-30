How to watch F1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Austria this weekend for the Rolex Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Friday at 11 a.m. Friday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

This year, qualifying is a day earlier due to changes in the sprint race qualifying process for this race. Previously, Friday's qualifying set up the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and Saturday’s sprint results set the grid for Sunday’s race. This year, Friday sets the grid for Sunday, and Saturday will operate on its own with a sprint shootout qualifying event and the sprint race itself.

Q1: 18 minutes

Q2: 15 minutes

Q3: 12 minutes

Max Verstappen, who currently sits atop the Formula One standings after winning three Grand Prix in a row, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +600. Last year’s winner, Charles LeClerc, sits at +2200 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, June 30th

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list