F1 practice start time: When the Austrian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and how to watch

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria this week for the ninth event of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The Austrian Grand Prix is one of six that has a sprint as well as the full-length race, and because of the addition to the schedule, drivers will only have one practice round before the qualifying round on Friday.

The single practice will be on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. It will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Historically the sprint weekend has featured a practice on Friday and a second practice on Saturday. This sprint schedule will instead convert the Saturday practice into a “sprint shootout” to set the sprint starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the Grand Prix, coming in at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles LeClerc won last year’s Austrian Grand Prix.

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 30th, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list