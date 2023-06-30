 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Austrian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Friday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch it.

By Grace McDermott

Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix Du Canada 2023 Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria this week for the ninth event of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The Austrian Grand Prix is one of six that has a sprint as well as the full-length race, and because of the addition to the schedule, drivers will only have one practice round before the qualifying round on Friday.

The single practice will be on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. It will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Historically the sprint weekend has featured a practice on Friday and a second practice on Saturday. This sprint schedule will instead convert the Saturday practice into a “sprint shootout” to set the sprint starting grid.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the Grand Prix, coming in at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles LeClerc won last year’s Austrian Grand Prix.

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 30th, 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

