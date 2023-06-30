How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Spielberg this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 11 a.m. on Friday. However, after that, there will be a sprint shootout and a sprint to watch at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s single practice round will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s Sprint Shootout and Sprint will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +600.

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 30th, 7:30 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list