How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Canada Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Spielberg this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 11 a.m. on Friday. However, after that, there will be a sprint shootout and a sprint to watch at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s single practice round will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s Sprint Shootout and Sprint will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +600.

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 30th, 7:30 a.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

