Breaking down the weather forecast for the Austrian Grand Prix

The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix will take place this weekend from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The ninth event of the Formula One World Championship series will begin on Sunday, with practice and qualifying rounds on Friday and a sprint race on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the drivers and the spectators, the forecast in Spielberg does not look promising this weekend. Thunderstorms are projected to roll through on all three race days.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -300 after winning the last three races.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in Spielberg, Austria, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 30th

Hi 73°, Low 57°: Thunderstorms, 76% chance of precipitation

7:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice

11:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Saturday, July 1st

Hi 69°, Low 56°: Thunderstorms, 67% chance of precipitation

6:00 a.m. ET: Sprint Shootout

10:30 a.m. ET: Sprint

Sunday, July 2nd

Hi 74°, Low 57°: Scattered thunderstorms, 49% chance of precipitation

9:00 a.m. ET: Austrian Grand Prix (71 laps, 190.42 miles)