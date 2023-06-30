F1 schedule: Austrian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth event of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on Sunday, July 2. The race itself will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, and a practice round and a qualifying round to determine pole position will take place on Friday, June 30.

On Saturday, a sprint shootout and a sprint race will happen. These events are separate from the main event of the Grand Prix, and are an opportunity for drivers to earn points toward their season totals in a shorter race.

All events will broadcast on ESPN channels, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen, who has won the last three Grand Prix in this year’s Formula One World Championship, opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -300. Sergio Perez follows at +600 to win.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Austrian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 30th

7;30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 1st

6:00 a.m. ET — Sprint Shootout — ESPN, WatchESPN

10:30 am. ET — Sprint — ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 2nd

9:00 a.m. ET — Austrian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN