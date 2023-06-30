What TV channel is the Tour de France race on?

The 2023 Tour de France will run throughout July. The first stage will get underway on Saturday, July 1, with the final stage scheduled for July 23. This year's course will consist of three stages in Spain, with competitors then crossing into France. While one could still be developed, there hasn’t been an announced specific TV schedule for the race. The good news is that there are still ways to catch the action.

NBC and the USA Network will air various stages throughout the 2023 Tour de France. The good news is that a live stream will also be available on Peacock. While TV coverage of stages could be sporadic, especially with the time difference, Peacock will air a pre-race show ahead of each stage of the competition. These segments are expected to provide recaps, look at who is performing well, which teams are doing well, and provide a projection for the day’s racing. Coverage can also be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Jonas Vingegaard heads into the race as the favorite to take home the yellow jersey in Paris. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +105 odds and -400 to claim a top three finish. Tadej Pogačar follows with +120 odds to win and -400 to finish in the top three. It is a sizable drop from there to Jai Hindley and Enric Mas Nicolau at +1400 to win. Hindley is +225 to finish in the top three while Nicolau is +600.