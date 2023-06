Tour de France map: Where the race starts, where it ends, what countries, how long to finish

This year’s Tour de France is expected to be held from July 1 to July 23. The first three stages will be held in Spain, with the cyclists beginning the race riding around Bilbao, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Saint Sebastien and Amorebieta-Etxano. The course then crosses the border into France for the remaining 18 stages over the next three weeks.

The first stage is considered a moderate-mountain route. It will be 182 km or 113 miles. There will be several mountain climbs, with the lowest point in the stage being 0 meters and the highest peak 361 meters. That second-to-last climb will have the participants go from 83 m up to 361 m.

The competitors will bike 2,115 miles during the 2023 Tour de France. There are six medium-mountain (hilly) stages, six flat stages and eight mountain stages. The outlier is Stage 16’s individual time trial which will be just a 14-mile sprint.

The course map is embedded below and that is followed by a list of each stage.