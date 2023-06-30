 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France 2023: How many miles is the cycling race, how long is each stage?

We break down some of the distances for the 2023 Tour de France

By Teddy Ricketson
The 2023 Tour de France is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 1. This will be the 110th running of this event, and it is the most well-known cycling race in the world. The first three stages will be held in Spain despite having France in the race’s name. The final 18 will then cross over into France and weave through the middle of the country before finishing in Paris.

The three-week event will cover 3,404 kilometers or 2,115 miles. The shortest stage will be the 14-mile individual time trial on July 18, followed by the final stage on July 23 at only 71 miles and Stage 20 coming in at 83 miles.

The first stage will have competitors going around Bilbao, Spain. It is a medium-mountain stage that will be 182 km/113 miles in length. The second stage will begin in Vitoria-Gasteiz as cyclists will traverse 130 miles of a medium-mountain stage to arrive in San Sebastian, Spain.

The race wraps on July 23. Cyclists will be starting in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelin with all eyes on the prize. Competitors will traverse 71 miles which will culminate in Paris (Champs-Elysees).

Below is a full list of stage distances.

2023 Tour de France Stage List

Stage Date Start > Finish Length Type
1 Sat Jul 1 Bilbao, Spain 113 miles Medium-mountain stage
2 Sun Jul 2 Vitoria-Gasteiz > San Sebastian, Spain 130 miles Medium-mountain stage
3 Mon Jul 3 Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain > Bayonne, France 115 miles Flat stage
4 Tue Jul 4 Dax > Nogaro 113 miles Flat stage
5 Wed Jul 5 Pau > Laruns 103 miles Mountain stage
6 Thu Jul 6 Tarbes > Cauterets 90 miles Mountain stage
7 Fri Jul 7 Mont-de-Marsan > Bordeaux 110 miles Flat stage
8 Sat Jul 8 Libourne > Limoges 125 miles Medium-mountain stage
9 Sun Jul 9 Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat > Puy de Dome 114 miles Mountain stage
Rest Day Mon Jul 10 Clermont-Ferrand Rest Day Rest Day
10 Tue Jul 11 Vulcania > Issoire 104 miles Medium-mountain stage
11 Wed Jul 12 Clermont-Ferrand > Moulins 110 miles Flat stage
12 Thu Jul 13 Roanne > Belleville-en-Beaujolais 103 miles Medium-mountain stage
13 Fri Jul 14 Chatillon-sur-Charlaronne > Grand Colombier 86 miles Mountain stage
14 Sat Jul 15 Annemasse > Morzine 94 miles Mountain stage
15 Sun Jul 16 Les Gets > Saint-Gervais-les-Bains 110 miles Mountain stage
Rest Day Mon Jul 17 Saint-Gervais-les-Bains Rest Day Rest Day
16 Tue Jul 18 Passy > Combloux 14 miles Individual time trial
17 Wed Jul 19 Saint-Gervais-les-Bains > Courchevel 103 miles Mountain stage
18 Thu Jul 20 Moutiers > Bourg-en-Bresse 116 miles Medium-mountain stage
19 Fri Jul 21 Moirans-en-Montagne > Poligny 107 miles Flat stage
20 Sat Jul 22 Belfort > Le Markstein 83 miles Mountain stage
21 Sun Jul 23 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines > Paris (Champs-Elysees) 71 miles Flat stage

