Tour de France 2023: How many miles is the cycling race, how long is each stage?

The 2023 Tour de France is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 1. This will be the 110th running of this event, and it is the most well-known cycling race in the world. The first three stages will be held in Spain despite having France in the race’s name. The final 18 will then cross over into France and weave through the middle of the country before finishing in Paris.

The three-week event will cover 3,404 kilometers or 2,115 miles. The shortest stage will be the 14-mile individual time trial on July 18, followed by the final stage on July 23 at only 71 miles and Stage 20 coming in at 83 miles.

The first stage will have competitors going around Bilbao, Spain. It is a medium-mountain stage that will be 182 km/113 miles in length. The second stage will begin in Vitoria-Gasteiz as cyclists will traverse 130 miles of a medium-mountain stage to arrive in San Sebastian, Spain.

The race wraps on July 23. Cyclists will be starting in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelin with all eyes on the prize. Competitors will traverse 71 miles which will culminate in Paris (Champs-Elysees).

Below is a full list of stage distances.