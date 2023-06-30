Where will 2023 Tour de France start?

The 2023 Tour de France is set to get underway on Saturday, July 1. It will be the 110th time that the race has been held. This is the most prominent race in cycling and is one of three events that make up cycling Grand Tours, with the other two being the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The Tour de France will see cyclists cover over 2,000 miles in the three-week race. While aptly named for how much the race takes place in France, this year will begin in Spain. The first three stages of the 2023 Tour de France start in Bilbao, Spain and continue through Vitoria-Gasteiz, San Sebastian and Amorebieta-Etxano.

The 2023 Giro d’Italia was held during the month of May. Primoz Roglic from Slovenia ended up winning the pink jersey. Geraint Thomas, last year’s third-place Tour de France finisher, came in second, with Joao Almeida following in third place.

The Vuelta a España will be held from August 26 to September 17 this year. It will predominantly be held throughout Spain, but four stages will cross into other countries. Stage 3 and Stage 4 will go through parts of Andorra, while Stage 13 and Stage 14 will wind through France.

While the first stage of the 2023 Tour de France will start and end in Bilbao, locations change for the second and third. The second stage will start in Votiria-Gasteiz, and riders will bike to San Sebastian. Then, Stage 3 will see competitors go from Amorebiate-Etxano to Bayonne, France.

Here is a complete list of all cities and countries that have hosted the start of the Tour de France that are not inside the host nation borders.

1954: Amsterdam, Netherlands

1958: Brussels, Belgium

1965: Cologne, West Germany

1973: The Hague, Netherlands

1975: Charleroi, Belgium

1978: Leiden, Netherlands

1980: Frankfurt, West Germany

1982: Basel, Switzerland

1987: West Berlin

1989: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

1992: San Sebastián, Spain

1996: Den Bosch, Netherlands

1998: Dublin, Ireland

2002: Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

2004: Liège, Belgium

2007: London, United Kingdom

2009: Monte Carlo, Monaco

2010: Rotterdam, Netherlands

2012: Liège, Belgium

2014: Leeds, United Kingdom

2015: Utrecht, Netherlands

2017: Düsseldorf, Germany

2019: Brussels, Belgium

2022: Copenhagen, Denmark

2023: Bilbao, Spain

2024: Florence, Italy