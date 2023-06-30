Bruce Brown signs two-year, $45 million deal with Pacers

Bruce Brown has signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. After helping the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA Championship earlier in the month, he will now head to Indiana to help the Pacers in their efforts to make it to the playoffs next season.

ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Brown was a key piece to the success of the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets in his lone season with the franchise, and he opted out of his contract this offseason. He played a career-high 80 games in Denver during the 2022-23 season with 31 starts, and he scored a career-high 11.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. Brown also shot 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Brown played his first two seasons with the Detroit Pistons after being selected as a 2018 second round pick and played two more with the Brooklyn Nets before joining the Nuggets.