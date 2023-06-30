Cam Johnson signs four-year, $108 million deal with Nets

Cam Johnson will return to the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $108 million deal. Johnson was a restricted free agent and the Nets had the option to match any potential offer from other teams.

Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Johnson was sent to Brooklyn as a part of the Kevin Durant trade. While with the Nets, his usage went up, but was still a productive player. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. As a restricted free agent, he won’t get as much as he could on the open market but will still get paid a pretty penny. He shot 45 percent from deep in Phoenix on 5.8 attempts per game, but that went down the 37 percent in Brooklyn. The spacing wasn’t the same, and he was more of a defensive focus. Johnson still has some room to grow, so look for him to have a big year