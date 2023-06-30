Cam Reddish signs two-year deal with Lakers

Cam Reddish has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Getting traded from the New York Knicks to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through last season while dealing with a shoulder injury, Reddish will try to find some stability in L.A.

Free agent Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Reddish’s career has been a huge tease. He has spurts of play that make you think he will be the 5-star prospect that everyone saw going into Duke. And then the other time, his play is extremely underwhelming and leaves you wondering what everyone sees. This year he split time between the New York Knicks and Portland Trailblazers. With the Blazers, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also only shot 31 percent from the field, which doesn’t help his case. It’s hard to imagine he will ever put it all together at this point, but he can still be a good rotational player.