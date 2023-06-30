Joe Ingles signs two-year, $22 million deal with Magic in free agency

The Orlando Magic have signed Joe Ingles on a two-year, $22 million deal in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Ingles had a solid year with the Bucks on a one-year deal and scores a big contract as a veteran presence in Orlando.

Ingles has certainly taken a few steps back since his ACL injury in January 2022. His PPG average over the last two seasons (7.5) has dipped since the 2021-22 campaign (12.1). He also hasn’t appeared in more than 46 games during the regular season in two years. That said, he’s a huge spark plug on a roster when he’s healthy and at his best. The gritty swingman turns 36 years old in October, so time will tell if he can continue to live up to his reputation as a cornerstone role player. For now, he’ll be mentoring Orlando’s talented young wing players as the Magic try to get into the playoff picture next season.