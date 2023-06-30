 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Ingles signs two-year, $22 million deal with Magic in free agency

Ingles will add a veteran presence to the young Magic roster.

By Derek Hryn
Joe Ingles #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have signed Joe Ingles on a two-year, $22 million deal in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Ingles had a solid year with the Bucks on a one-year deal and scores a big contract as a veteran presence in Orlando.

Ingles has certainly taken a few steps back since his ACL injury in January 2022. His PPG average over the last two seasons (7.5) has dipped since the 2021-22 campaign (12.1). He also hasn’t appeared in more than 46 games during the regular season in two years. That said, he’s a huge spark plug on a roster when he’s healthy and at his best. The gritty swingman turns 36 years old in October, so time will tell if he can continue to live up to his reputation as a cornerstone role player. For now, he’ll be mentoring Orlando’s talented young wing players as the Magic try to get into the playoff picture next season.

